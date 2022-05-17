Roswell opens new downtown crosswalk beacon

Roswell officials have opened a new crosswalk featuring a high-tech beacon downtown.
Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and city council members cut the ribbon on the new crosswalk, which is location on Ga. 9 between Elizabeth Way and Norcross Street, about a week ago.
The crosswalk is designed to get pedestrians safely in and out of downtown Roswell.
Wilson said there will be more of these projects coming in the next years.
“This is where we as a government are going to change the pace,” said the newly elected mayor.
