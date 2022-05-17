BreakingNews
Black students in northwest Georgia file suit alleging discrimination
Roswell opens new downtown crosswalk beacon

Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and city council members cut the ribbon May 9, 2022 on the new crosswalk, which is location on Ga. 9 between Elizabeth Way and Norcross Street, about a week ago. (Courtesy city of Roswell)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Roswell officials have opened a new crosswalk featuring a high-tech beacon downtown.

Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and city council members cut the ribbon on the new crosswalk, which is location on Ga. 9 between Elizabeth Way and Norcross Street, about a week ago.

The crosswalk is designed to get pedestrians safely in and out of downtown Roswell.

Wilson said there will be more of these projects coming in the next years.

“This is where we as a government are going to change the pace,” said the newly elected mayor.

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

