Roswell mayor proposes $800,000 in pandemic relief funds

The mayor of Roswell will propose $800,000 in COVID-19 relief grants be distributed to residents and business owners.
Mayor Lori Henry said during a Monday meeting she will recommend the funds be divided with $400,000 in grants for residents and the same amount for brick-and-mortar businesses.
If the grant relief funds are approved by Council members, qualifications for the payouts would be determined at a later date, a statement said.
“This is something the city can do to help families in need pay their mortgage, rent, utilities or buy groceries,” Henry said in the statement. “It also allows us to help those brick-and-mortar businesses struggling due to COVID stay afloat until the vaccine is widely distributed and we can get back to normal.”
City spokesperson Julie Brechbill said the grants would come from the city’s general fund. Roswell received more than $3 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act as reimbursement for assistance provided to the community during the pandemic.
The city previously awarded $600,000 in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for COVID relief to local nonprofits.