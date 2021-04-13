Roswell extends restaurant district for to-go cocktails

“Anything we can do for businesses during and coming out of the pandemic in Roswell is paramount in my mind because businesses in turn keep taxes down, they bring in new people and enhance the community,” Judy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Giving them any help we can is one of my main issues as a councilman.”

The district allows restaurant patrons to walk out of establishments carrying alcoholic drinks served at the bar.

The Canton Street Restaurant District begins at Canton and Woodstock Streets and extends east to Coleman Street and west to Alpharetta Street (Ga. 9).

South on Canton, the district covers much of Atlanta Street to Roswell Square and now includes Oak and Forrest Streets and City Hall grounds.

During the meeting, council members briefly discussed whether City Hall should be included in the district after resident Janet Russell raised concerns about the possibility of restaurantgoers passing through or hanging out on the grounds with open containers of alcohol.

Council agreed City Hall should remain a part of the restaurant district for such events as Alive in Roswell and activities at Roswell Cultural Arts Center.

“I’m just real concerned about this constant expansion,” Russell told City Council. “Technically I can bring a drink from home and walk over all of Roswell with a cocktail…”

Speaking to Russell’s concerns, City Attorney David Davidson said, “We still have public intoxication laws and other such laws.”