Roswell considers illegal street racing law

Roswell, Sandy Springs and Alpharetta law enforcement agencies share information found on social media detailing where the events will take place. But designated spectators keep an eye out for police so racers and onlookers can disperse as law enforcement approach the location, said Sean Thompson, Roswell police public information officer.

After participants fled a November race at a Roswell parking lot, Alpharetta police tracked a driver to a gas station through social media and called Roswell authorities, who arrested him, Thompson said.

Channel 2 Action News reported the man had been racing with his 6- and 10-year-old children in the backseat without seatbelts or restraints.

City Councilman Mike Palermo is sponsoring the new law.

“I strongly believe we need to address the street racing issue,” he told The Atlanta Journal Constitution via text. “It is a safety risk for those out on the streets and it is a disturbance for those that hear it while trying to sleep.”