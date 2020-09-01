Roswell agrees to historical marker for lynching victim

City Council members approved a request by the Fulton County Remembrance Coalition to place a marker where they collected soil in 2019 in memory of Mack Henry Brown. His body was found on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in Roswell in 1936, handcuffed with a broken neck, feet bound by wire, shot twice in the back and once in the forehead, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at the time.

The marker will have a narrative about Brown as a lynching victim. Brown worked as a janitor in Atlanta and had been missing for five weeks.