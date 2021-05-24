Roswell 911 Center recognized for excellence

The accreditation is considered a pinnacle achievement. The Roswell 911 center went through a lengthy performance evaluation process for the recognition, the announcement said.

“This process is undertaken by communications centers who desire to be the best of the best.” Kim Rigden, an associate director at IAED, said. “The city of Roswell should be very proud of this achievement and the wonderful service (the 911 center staff) provides to the community and their emergency responders.”

Roswell 911 center Deputy Director John Potrzebowsk added, “They are true 911 professionals who are amazing, knowledgeable, and passionate about what they do each day.”