Roswell 911 Center recognized for excellence

The Roswell 911 Emergency Communications Center has been recognized for excellence in managing fire-related calls.
The 911 center was named an Accredited Center of Excellence for emergency fire dispatching by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED), a Roswell statement said.
Roswell is the 56th agency to receive the accreditation in the world.
A Tuesday statement from Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the Roswell Police Department, said Utah-based IAED sets standards for emergency dispatch services and certifies that 911 centers perform at or above established standards for the industry.
The Roswell 911 Emergency Communications Center is a division of the Roswell Police Department. In 2020, the center received 10,118 fire-related calls and a total of 108,688 calls overall.
The accreditation is considered a pinnacle achievement. The Roswell 911 center went through a lengthy performance evaluation process for the recognition, the announcement said.
“This process is undertaken by communications centers who desire to be the best of the best.” Kim Rigden, an associate director at IAED, said. “The city of Roswell should be very proud of this achievement and the wonderful service (the 911 center staff) provides to the community and their emergency responders.”
Roswell 911 center Deputy Director John Potrzebowsk added, “They are true 911 professionals who are amazing, knowledgeable, and passionate about what they do each day.”