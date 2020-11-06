Results of Gwinnett transit referendum still too close to call

The proposal before voters Tuesday would extend MARTA rail to Jimmy Carter Boulevard from Doraville. Within 10 years, it would also add two high-capacity bus rapid transit lines, as well as two arterial rapid transit lines on main corridors. It would expand paratransit service and commuter bus lines and add microtransit areas.

While the proposal that was rejected last year would have required Gwinnett to join MARTA, this proposal would allow the county to manage its own system.

Before the vote, Alan Chapman ― the Gwinnett transportation director who retired at the end of October — said he was confident about the changes that had been made from the last proposal.

“I feel good about it,” he said. “Based on what we heard last time, they’re the appropriate changes to make.”