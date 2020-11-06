Results of Gwinnett transit referendum still too close to call

The results of a Gwinnett County transit referendum are still too close to call.
A Friday afternoon upload of more than 7,000 outstanding ballots narrowed the margin — but with just over 1,000 votes separating rejection of the ballot measure from approval, the outstanding provisional and overseas votes could still tip the scale.
With fewer than 2,000 votes outstanding, the “no” votes were leading by less than three tenths of a percentage point.
If the ballot measure is defeated, it will be the second time Gwinnett County residents rejected transit expansion in less than two years. In March 2019, in a special election, voters soundly defeated the proposal.
Proponents said the rejection would not have happened had the vote not been alone on the ballot last year. But the measure was close, even as Democrats soundly won most county races this week. The county’s Republican party opposed the transit referendum in a controversial vote.
The proposal before voters Tuesday would extend MARTA rail to Jimmy Carter Boulevard from Doraville. Within 10 years, it would also add two high-capacity bus rapid transit lines, as well as two arterial rapid transit lines on main corridors. It would expand paratransit service and commuter bus lines and add microtransit areas.
While the proposal that was rejected last year would have required Gwinnett to join MARTA, this proposal would allow the county to manage its own system.
Before the vote, Alan Chapman ― the Gwinnett transportation director who retired at the end of October — said he was confident about the changes that had been made from the last proposal.
“I feel good about it,” he said. “Based on what we heard last time, they’re the appropriate changes to make.”