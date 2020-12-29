Restaurant’s New Year’s Eve celebration requires proof of negative COVID test

To celebrate the New Year, Jazz trumpeter Joe Gransden will perform with a six-piece band and vocalist Robin Latimore. Gransden said musicians join the greater public in wanting the COVID-19 to end.

“It’s been a complete drag,” he said, referring to how the pandemic has affected his livelihood.

The Select’s regular safety measures include a daily check of staff members before they come to work, Green said. Employees answer about five questions on an app, Green said, on health, exposure to COVID-19 and possible symptoms. The app is linked to a telemedicine company and if there is a possibility of exposure, the employee doesn’t come into work, he said.

Although rapid or antigen tests can detect a current infection of COVID-19, they are less reliable than Polymerase chain reaction tests which usually take a few days to produce results, according to the Georgia Department of Health. Someone in the early stages of COVID-19 could produce a false negative rapid test, and congregating puts people at risk of spreading or becoming exposed to coronavirus, health officials warn.

Michael Dorf, owner of City Winery, applauds The Select for offering free rapid testing. Dorf announced last week that City Winery at Ponce City Market would be closed until at least February. He offered free rapid testing for COVID-19 to dine-in patrons at his New York City location before the state stopped allowing the public inside all restaurants due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“I think rapid testing is really important. It’s great that any place does it as much as they can,” Dorf said. “The key is you want to be diligent because you are creating a true bubble.”

Trumpeter Joe Gransden performs with vocalist Robin Latimore at The Select on New Year's Eve. PHOTO / JASON GETZ Credit: Jason Getz Credit: Jason Getz

Dorf has continued to offer free testing for COVID-19 to his New York customers who purchase a case of wine through curbside service. Free rapid testing wasn’t an option at the Atlanta City Winery because he didn’t have a local laboratory connection that was similar to what he has in New York City, he said.

Locally, The Select represents how New Year’s Eve celebrations are vastly different from last year.

Johnny’s Hideaway in Buckhead has limited reservations to 200 people at a cost of $200 per table, manager JiJi Megelea said, adding that no walk-ins are allowed.

A New Year’s Eve party at the Westin Peachtree Plaza that usually draws thousands was canceled this year due to the pandemic.

“We didn’t feel comfortable doing a party of that scale, especially during the times we are living in,” Resident Manager Carlos Rodriguez said. “Hopefully everything will go back to normal in 2021.”

Green said that while the pandemic has highly essential workers such as cashiers, first responders and medical personnel, he sees the hospitality industry as important for people’s state-of-mind.

“The number of people who come in and thank us for being open has been overwhelming,” Green said of The Select’s normal operations. “We feel in hospitality that we’re on the psychological front lines.”