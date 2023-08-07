Reporter Adam Van Brimmer joins AJC’s politics team

BreakingNews
Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

10 minutes ago
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that Adam Van Brimmer has joined the newsroom’s politics team.

Van Brimmer will contribute to and edit the Jolt, the AJC’s morning politics newsletter, and will cover state politics and issues from Savannah, where he lives.

He has previously written for the Savannah Morning News, the Virgin Islands Daily News and the Athens (Ohio) Messenger. Van Brimmer has worked in most corners of the newsroom, from sports to business to government coverage.

He is a four-time winner of the Otis A. Brumby Trophy, presented annually to Georgia’s top opinion columnist by the Georgia Press Association. Van Brimmer is a graduate of Ohio University and grew up in the rural countryside near Columbus, Ohio.

“Most journalists aspire to be part of a team that really owns its subject matter, and nobody does Georgia politics as well as the AJC. I’m grateful and excited for the opportunity,” he said.

Van Brimmer grew up in farm country in Central Ohio. His parents were factory workers. He and his wife have two teenage children.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.

Our journalists seek to uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, the AJC informs and empowers its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.

The newspaper traces its roots to 1868, the founding date of The Atlanta Constitution. The Atlanta Journal debuted in 1883. The papers have been under common ownership since 1950 and fully merged in 2001. The newspaper is owned by Cox Enterprises, a family-owned company that has been in Atlanta since 1939. While the newspaper is owned by a private company, its news decisions are made by the journalists in the AJC’s newsroom.

About the Author

Follow Todd Duncan on facebookFollow Todd Duncan on twitter

Todd C. Duncan is the Senior Editor for Recruitment & Staff Development for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

