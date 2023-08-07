Reporter Adam Van Brimmer joins AJC’s politics team

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that Adam Van Brimmer has joined the newsroom’s politics team.

Van Brimmer will contribute to and edit the Jolt, the AJC’s morning politics newsletter, and will cover state politics and issues from Savannah, where he lives.

He has previously written for the Savannah Morning News, the Virgin Islands Daily News and the Athens (Ohio) Messenger. Van Brimmer has worked in most corners of the newsroom, from sports to business to government coverage.

He is a four-time winner of the Otis A. Brumby Trophy, presented annually to Georgia’s top opinion columnist by the Georgia Press Association. Van Brimmer is a graduate of Ohio University and grew up in the rural countryside near Columbus, Ohio.

“Most journalists aspire to be part of a team that really owns its subject matter, and nobody does Georgia politics as well as the AJC. I’m grateful and excited for the opportunity,” he said.

Van Brimmer grew up in farm country in Central Ohio. His parents were factory workers. He and his wife have two teenage children.

