Report: Atlanta’s population tops 500,000 for the first time, but many low income residents displaced

Atlanta’s population has grown to more than half a million people for the first time, but a sizable portion of that growth seems to have come at the expense of low income residents who were displaced from their neighborhoods, according to a report from the city’s planning department announced on Tuesday.
“This report is a key step in advancing our goals of launching initiatives that are designed to protect legacy residents and create housing that is affordable and accessible for all Atlantans,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in a press release,.
Bottoms campaigned in 2017 on an $1 billion affordable housing plan to keep longtime residents in the city. The city’s planning department compiled the report using data from 2010 through 2018 from the American Community Survey, a program of the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Of neighborhoods experiencing substantial change, the most common dimensions that characterized the change were Growth and Low Income Displacement,” the report says.
The report says that the number low income residents in the city grew by 9.6 %, while non low income residents grew by 17.9 %.