Report: Atlanta’s population tops 500,000 for the first time, but many low income residents displaced

“This report is a key step in advancing our goals of launching initiatives that are designed to protect legacy residents and create housing that is affordable and accessible for all Atlantans,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in a press release,.

Bottoms campaigned in 2017 on an $1 billion affordable housing plan to keep longtime residents in the city. The city’s planning department compiled the report using data from 2010 through 2018 from the American Community Survey, a program of the U.S. Census Bureau.