Registration opens for students new to Gwinnett or changing schools

The school district said families should start registering even if their child’s health records are not up to date. Screenings and immunizations should be completed before Aug. 4, the first day of school, the district said.

Like last year, Gwinnett is staggering students’ first in-person days. Those in kindergarten and grades 1, 6 and 9, and some special needs students, will start Aug. 4 in person, while all other students will start digitally that day. The following day, students in grades 2, 3, 7 and 10 will report to school buildings. The remaining grades will report Aug. 9 to schools.

About 2% of Gwinnett students opted for digital learning next school year.