Registration opens for students new to Gwinnett or changing schools

Families who are new to Gwinnett County Public Schools or are changing schools within the district due to a move can start the registration process.
The first step involves online forms. Families can upload documents needed for registration, according to a news release. Those without internet access can bring documents to the child’s new school.
Families must visit the new school to complete the process. All schools will be open for registration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 22. Families should call their local schools for additional registration dates and hours.
Required documents include:
- An official document proving the child’s birth date
- Proof of residency in the school’s attendance zone
- Valid Georgia certificate of immunization (Georgia form No. 3231)
- Evidence of vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screening (Georgia form No. 3300, 2013 revision)
- Proof of authorization to enroll
- Photo identification for the adult registering the child
- Report cards or official transcript from previous school
- Withdrawal record from previous school
- For students enrolling in grades 7 through 12, discipline records
The school district said families should start registering even if their child’s health records are not up to date. Screenings and immunizations should be completed before Aug. 4, the first day of school, the district said.
Like last year, Gwinnett is staggering students’ first in-person days. Those in kindergarten and grades 1, 6 and 9, and some special needs students, will start Aug. 4 in person, while all other students will start digitally that day. The following day, students in grades 2, 3, 7 and 10 will report to school buildings. The remaining grades will report Aug. 9 to schools.
About 2% of Gwinnett students opted for digital learning next school year.