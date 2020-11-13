Public health chief warns of Coronavirus surge in Cobb, Douglas

“All three of our school districts have required masks and I think that’s been a huge transmission prevention in classrooms,” Memark said. She added that her department has seen a “trickle” of cases from schools, and anything above that seems to be tied to athletic teams rather than classrooms.

Memark said the state is heading into “concerning times” as the temperature drops and families travel to be together for holidays.

She urged the public to be aware of local transmission rates where they live and where they might be travelling or receiving guests from. She also recommended family members limit their exposure by “pseudo-quarantining” for a period before and after they travel, and get tested.

“If you have medically fragile family members, be really, really careful,” she said. “We have a rise in cases and I do believe it is undercounted ... Start again doing the things we know to work: Wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, and please do not get together in large crowds.”

Cobb has confirmed 480 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and lists another 12 as probably, according to state data. Douglas has confirmed 78 with another 5 suspected.