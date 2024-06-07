Play tackles fathers’ rights and strained relationships in parenting

The play is inspired by her husband, Kyon, who met his father for the first time in 2014. Similarly, Kyon was separated from his own son for years after splitting with the child’s mother, despite efforts to see him, Edwards said.

“This play is an outcry for fathers striving to be present in their children’s lives, navigating through many, many challenges that obstruct their path.” Kyon Edwards said.

Teresa Edwards added that the play’s story “sheds light on the significant challenges these fathers face due to legal and other obstacles.

“In honor of Father’s Day next week, it’s just a reminder that father’s need love too and they’re an important dynamic of all families whether biological or a just father figure.”

The website The Dads’ Resource Center highlights that courts award parents joint custody of children in 1 of every 7 cases. Only 17% of custodial cases are fathers. The website states: “It’s not that they don’t want custody, but that the courts are set up to not give it to them.”

Last year, Edwards premiered “Struggles of a Father’s Love” at Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville.

The cast of eight will perform the play at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lloyd Tarpley Theater of the Clayton County Performing Arts Center at 2530 Mount Zion Pkwy in Jonesboro. Tickets are $30.