Peachtree Corners triples capacity for Town Green concert

At a Tuesday meeting, Peachtree Corners officials decided to up the attendance capacity from 800 to 2,500 people for an upcoming May 29 concert at the city’s Town Green. Reservations will still be required with a maximum of six reservations per household.

In light of the CDC’s Thursday announcement, fully vaccinated people will not be asked to wear a mask or socially distance at the concert. Individuals will not be asked to show proof of vaccinations, but unvaccinated individuals will be encouraged to wear a face mask and socially distance.