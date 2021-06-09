Peachtree Corners to hold job fair for area hotels

The Gwinnett city will hold a job fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on June 22 at Atlanta Marriott Peachtree Corners, sponsored by the hotel and Explore Gwinnett. Jobseekers will be able to submit applications and participate in interviews with nine hospitality venues.

Complimentary digital photos and refreshments will be available to jobseekers. Employers will fill more than 15 types of positions, including attendants, bartenders, cooks, housekeepers and servers. The hourly pay ranges from $10-$18.