Peachtree Corners to hold job fair for area hotels

Hotels around Peachtree Corners need more workers as people emerge from the pandemic and start traveling.
The Gwinnett city will hold a job fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on June 22 at Atlanta Marriott Peachtree Corners, sponsored by the hotel and Explore Gwinnett. Jobseekers will be able to submit applications and participate in interviews with nine hospitality venues.
Complimentary digital photos and refreshments will be available to jobseekers. Employers will fill more than 15 types of positions, including attendants, bartenders, cooks, housekeepers and servers. The hourly pay ranges from $10-$18.
“Having our hotels up and running is critical for business,” said Mayor Mike Mason in a press release. “Hotels were forced to close and lay off workers during the pandemic. Now, as more and more people are vaccinated, hotels are facing a staffing crunch. Some hotels are seeing unprecedented labor shortages.”
Participating employers:
- Hampton Inn, Peachtree Corners
- Hilton Atlanta Northeast
- Home 2 Suites Atlanta, Norcross
- Homewood Suites Atlanta Peachtree Corners
- Residence Inn Peachtree Corners
- Sonesta Full Service
- Crowne Plaza Atlanta NE, Norcross
- Embassy Suites Sugarloaf
- Gas South Center