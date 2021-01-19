Peachtree Corners camera system to monitor compliance with COVID-19 protocols

Facing criticism from some community members who see the technology as an invasion of privacy and government overreach, Branham stressed the cameras use no facial recognition software.

“We have taken the steps to ensure that it’s not (overreach),” Branham said. “Most of your public spaces that you go into today already have cameras out there. This is just using a piece of technology to help us maintain safety through COVID-19 and get us all back to work.”

Peachtree Corners may add the technology to other cameras scattered throughout the city, including ones installed at the Town Green. So far, the system has created few alerts, Branham said. But if alerts spike, the city will increase its messaging on the importance of following COVID-19 protocols, he said.

David Yakov, CEO of Cawamo, in a press release commended Peachtree Corners for being the first to use the new system. He added the company would like to expand to other municipalities and businesses.

“Peachtree Corners is a premier smart city known around the globe for its dedication to the development of emerging smart city technologies, so it was a no-brainer for it to be the first city in the United States to deploy the technology,” Yakov said.