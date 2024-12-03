Drivers who use the Peach Pass website and app are encouraged to ensure their contact information is up-to-date before a planned upgrade this month.
The State Road and Tollway Authority, which manages the Peach Pass electronic toll payment system, is updating MyPeachPass.com and the Peach Pass Go! mobile app starting the week of Dec. 17.
As part of the update, users and customer service agents won’t be able to access Peach Pass accounts from Dec. 12-16. Tolls will still be charged, so the toll authority is advising users to make sure their accounts have enough funds to cover trips while account access is limited.
Existing Peach Pass Go! 2.0 app users will need to download a new version — Peach Pass Go! — once the app is live. After Dec. 17, the existing app will no longer provide account access.
Existing account usernames, passwords and Peach Pass PINs won’t change. All past trips and transactions will be visible, even those that occur during the upgrade period when account access is limited.
The toll authority says the new website will feature easier navigation, a simplified design, improved quick pay features and enhanced help and support. The new app will offer biometric sign-in options.
