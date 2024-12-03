Drivers who use the Peach Pass website and app are encouraged to ensure their contact information is up-to-date before a planned upgrade this month.

The State Road and Tollway Authority, which manages the Peach Pass electronic toll payment system, is updating MyPeachPass.com and the Peach Pass Go! mobile app starting the week of Dec. 17.

As part of the update, users and customer service agents won’t be able to access Peach Pass accounts from Dec. 12-16. Tolls will still be charged, so the toll authority is advising users to make sure their accounts have enough funds to cover trips while account access is limited.