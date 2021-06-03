Pat Benatar and husband to perform in Sugar Hill

A 1980s rock star and her husband will perform in downtown Sugar Hill.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will stop in the Gwinnett city on Oct. 22 at The Bowl at Sugar Hill. The performance will begin at 7 p.m.
Benatar is best known for her songs “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Love is a Battlefield,” “We Belong” and “Invincible.” During the 1980s, the four-time Grammy winner had 19 Top 40 singles and several RIAA-certified multi-platinum, platinum and gold albums.
Giraldo, a professional musician, producer, arranger and songwriter for more than four decades, worked closely with Benatar throughout the 1980s. He helped produce Benatar’s single “Shadows of the Night,” which won the Grammy for Best Rock Female Vocal Performance in 1982.
Tickets are currently on sale and range from $50-$65: www.bigtickets.com/events/sugarhill/pat-benatar/