Pat Benatar and husband to perform in Sugar Hill

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will stop in the Gwinnett city on Oct. 22 at The Bowl at Sugar Hill. The performance will begin at 7 p.m.

Benatar is best known for her songs “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Love is a Battlefield,” “We Belong” and “Invincible.” During the 1980s, the four-time Grammy winner had 19 Top 40 singles and several RIAA-certified multi-platinum, platinum and gold albums.