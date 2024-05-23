BreakingNews
Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible in North Georgia

Greg Weber trims along the rows of headstones at the Marietta National Cemetery, located at 500 Washington Avenue in Marietta, on Thursday in preparation for Memorial Day weekend. (John Spink/AJC)

8 hours ago

Thursday is bringing partly cloudy skies over metro Atlanta. Some rain could fall, too, but most showers will be over the North Georgia mountains.

As the day starts, things are dry with temperatures in the mid 60s. By the afternoon, temps will top out in the upper 80s closer to the city. Areas that see rain might stay in the low 80s.

“As the day goes on, we see some breaks in these clouds. That’ll mean some more sunshine for us,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said. “Then, as we head into the afternoon, looking far to the north ... even up toward I-75 near Chattanooga, that is where the better chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will develop.”

The metro area will see a higher chance of rain on Friday, with some scattered thunderstorms possible later in the evening or closer to nightfall.

Saturday will see more scattered showers in the morning and afternoon, and the process will repeat on Sunday, Lopez said.

“But I do want to point out that, by Monday, it does look like we’ll finally see a bigger push for rain,” she said. “That’s going to mean our rain chances going to be a little bit higher. As we get into the end of the weekend.”

Memorial Day is looking mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms possible.

Five-day forecast for May 23, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

