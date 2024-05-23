Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible in North Georgia

Thursday is bringing partly cloudy skies over metro Atlanta. Some rain could fall, too, but most showers will be over the North Georgia mountains.

As the day starts, things are dry with temperatures in the mid 60s. By the afternoon, temps will top out in the upper 80s closer to the city. Areas that see rain might stay in the low 80s.

“As the day goes on, we see some breaks in these clouds. That’ll mean some more sunshine for us,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said. “Then, as we head into the afternoon, looking far to the north ... even up toward I-75 near Chattanooga, that is where the better chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will develop.”