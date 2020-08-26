Parents say DeKalb school district is serving rotten, expired food

The district has been delivering meals to students since buildings were forced to close in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Through several iterations, the district landed on a thrice-weekly distribution schedule, with two days of breakfast and lunch delivered by bus or handed out at at school buildings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Parents have taken to social media over the last five months with complaints about the quality of the meals. Several parents shared pictures of molded fruit and bread with reporters from CBS46.