Papa John’s will pay blind ex-worker $175K to settle lawsuit

Barnes, blind since 2008, was hired by Papa John’s in February 2020 to work in the dough station of its restaurant at 498 Baxter Street in Athens, case records show. Barnes had disclosed his disability and the need for his service dog, a black labrador called Indie, to guide him to and from work.

The restaurant’s manager allegedly told Barnes that Indie could be kept on the premises, out of customer view and away from food preparation activities, during his shifts. They allegedly discussed keeping Indie secured or crated in the restaurant’s conference room or under the manager’s desk.

Barnes’s employment was briefly delayed by the pandemic, and he was told in May 2020 that he could start work, case filings show. The following month, Papa John’s denied Barnes’s request to have Indie remain at the restaurant during his shifts, despite the manager’s repeated assurances that it wouldn’t be a problem.

Barnes was subsequently fired from Papa John’s, which prompted the EEOC to file a lawsuit.

Papa John’s USA Inc. and Papa John’s International Inc. were accused in a March 2023 complaint of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Civil Rights Act by denying Barnes’ reasonable accommodation and terminating his employment due to his disability. Barnes successfully sought to intervene in the EEOC’s case as an additional plaintiff.

The EEOC claimed that Papa John’s deemed Indie to be an unspecified health and safety risk. It alleged Papa John’s never identified any code, law or regulation prohibiting Barnes’s request for Indie to remain at the restaurant during his shifts.

Papa John’s failed to properly evaluate Barnes’s request and rejected it “based on improper stereotypes about service animals and their presence in restaurants or other food service establishments,” the EEOC alleged.

Papa John’s denied the allegations.

The parties told the court Monday that their settlement “is not to be deemed or construed to be an admission of liability or wrongdoing by defendants but constitutes the good faith settlement of a disputed claim.”

Papa John’s agreed to abide by the Americans with Disabilities Act and post a notice regarding the case at restaurants within Georgia. The notice will inform employees of their right to report allegations of employment discrimination in the workplace.

Barnes’s employment record with Papa John’s, including his termination, will also be cleared as part of the settlement.

A Papa John’s spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the parties in the case agreed to resolve the lawsuit to avoid further litigation and expense. Papa John’s is proud to be a people-first company where everyone belongs, the spokesperson said Monday.

“As an employer, we are committed to achieving equal opportunity and maintaining a diverse and inclusive culture for all of our team members, including those with disabilities,” they said.

Marcus G. Keegan, an Atlanta-based attorney for the EEOC, said it would have been appropriate for Barnes’s service dog to remain at the Athens restaurant, away from any food preparation area, during Barnes’s shifts. Keegan said the case is unique in the sense that there aren’t a lot of reported cases involving the use of guide dogs to navigate to and from the workplace for visually impaired individuals.

“We are pleased that Mr. Barnes has been compensated and the company agreed to implement training and evaluate its policies related to the use of service animals,” Keegan told the AJC.