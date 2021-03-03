OFS can stay in offices it leases from Gwinnett County

A fiber optics company that sold its property to Gwinnett County can continue to stay in its offices for another three years.
Gwinnett County commissioners, acting as the Urban Redevelopment Agency, agreed Tuesday to let OFS stay in its space until the end of 2024.
The county bought 103 acres of the company’s property in Norcross in 2018. Then, OFS agreed to lease back 60,000 square feet of office space in Building 20 for three years.
That lease was due to expire this December. The vote Tuesday extends it for another three years. OFS can terminate the lease early with 12 months’ notice.
Additionally, commissioners agreed to extend a provision for leasing space at OFS to Gwinnett Place Mall, which the county is expected to close on later this month.
The county’s director of financial services will be able to approve any lease, license or amendment at either county-owned property with a value of up to $50,000. If it falls between $50,000 and $100,000, the county administrator must execute the agreement. For those worth more than $100,000, they must be signed by the board’s chairwoman.
The provision currently only applies to OFS and Gwinnett Place Mall, but could also apply to any properties the agency purchases in the future.