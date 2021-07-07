ajc logo
Officials search for Norcross fire starter

Fire investigators are trying to figure out who caused two fires at an apartment complex near Norcross on Sunday. (Courtesy of Gwinnett County)
Gwinnett County
By Tyler Wilkins, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Gwinnett County fire investigators are trying to find out who started two fires at an apartment complex near Norcross on Sunday morning that resulted in minimal building damage.

The fires blazed in a breezeway and in an area of pine straw at 1705 Club Parkway, which is part of The Carter 4250 Apartments near Jimmy Carter Boulevard. No one was harmed or displaced from the incident.

Investigators believe someone intentionally lit the fires, as a burned rag found soaked with accelerant was found in the breezeway. The fires damaged vinyl siding, left smoke staining on concrete and burned about 10 square feet of pine straw.

Two fires at an apartment complex near Norcross damaged vinyl siding, left concrete smoke stains and burned pine straw. (Courtesy of Gwinnett County)
Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact Gwinnett fire investigators at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Georgia Arson Control Inc. offers a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for arson.

