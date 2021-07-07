Officials search for Norcross fire starter

The fires blazed in a breezeway and in an area of pine straw at 1705 Club Parkway, which is part of The Carter 4250 Apartments near Jimmy Carter Boulevard. No one was harmed or displaced from the incident.

Investigators believe someone intentionally lit the fires, as a burned rag found soaked with accelerant was found in the breezeway. The fires damaged vinyl siding, left smoke staining on concrete and burned about 10 square feet of pine straw.