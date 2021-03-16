Norcross renews discussion on previously contested annexation

Mayor Craig Newton and other city officials believe the proposed expansion would allow Norcross to dispatch its police officers to tackle high crime rates in the area, as well as give the city an opportunity to expand its economic development opportunities. But Councilor Andrew Hixson voiced his concerns at Monday night’s meeting that objections from county officials may prevent the city from acquiring more land.

The city faced objections from Gwinnett County officials when it tried to annex the land two years ago, with former Gwinnett County Chairwoman Charlotte Nash stressing the need for a closer look at the effects of the annexation. The area also included the proposed site for a multimodal transit hub, which county officials hoped to build if MARTA came to the county.

Between the loss of MARTA and fresh faces on the county’s Board of Commissioners, Norcross officials hope that the county will be more amenable to the annexation. At the current time, the council seems likely to pass the resolution at Wednesday’s special-called meeting, the mayor said.