Norcross passes mask requirement for city-owned spaces

The city of Norcross has passed a resolution requiring people to wear masks in indoor spaces owned or leased by the city.
The resolution, passed unanimously by the Norcross City Council on Tuesday, also keeps all city buildings, including Norcross City Hall, closed to the public except for necessary functions. City buildings will still be available for municipal court and elections, and anyone who has to meet with a city employee in person can do so by appointment.
In the resolution, the city said it will attempt to provide masks to people who arrive at city buildings without one and find ways to accommodate people who are unable to wear masks for legitimate medical reasons.
Georgia cities were previously barred from passing these kinds of mask requirements under Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic. Kemp reversed course in mid-August, allowing cities to pass mask mandates as long as they did not require private businesses to enforce them.
The Norcross resolution does not include any specific penalties for refusing to wear a mask. Because the resolution only applies to buildings, masks are not required in outdoor city-owned areas like parks.