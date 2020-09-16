Norcross passes mask requirement for city-owned spaces

The resolution, passed unanimously by the Norcross City Council on Tuesday, also keeps all city buildings, including Norcross City Hall, closed to the public except for necessary functions. City buildings will still be available for municipal court and elections, and anyone who has to meet with a city employee in person can do so by appointment.

In the resolution, the city said it will attempt to provide masks to people who arrive at city buildings without one and find ways to accommodate people who are unable to wear masks for legitimate medical reasons.