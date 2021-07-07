Norcross halts home demolitions for two months

“There’s concern that there might be some character loss in the city if historic buildings keep coming down,” said City Attorney Pat O’Brien. “Sometimes they come down because of what the owner doesn’t do or they come down because they’re a hazard. (Council) wants an opportunity to consider... how they can assist owners in preserving them.”

City-initiated, court-ordered demolitions are exempt from the moratorium. Staff will look at ways other cities have drafted regulations, Bare said, and deliver ideas for officials to discuss at work sessions during the next two months.

“We want to make sure that we smartly adapt to the demands of development but with respect of personal property rights,” Bare said. “We cherish the historical element of the city and need to figure out sustainable ways to continue that.”