Norcross halts home demolitions for two months

Norcross officials have temporarily halted residential demolitions until September 7. PHOTO / JASON GETZ

Gwinnett County
By Tyler Wilkins, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Norcross officials temporarily put the brakes on tearing down homes with heavy machinery.

City Council unanimously suspended residential demolition on Monday evening, which will remain in effect until September 7. Officials will explore ways in the meantime to make destruction less wasteful and harmful to the environment.

“When a home is torn down — especially an older home — it can really affect neighboring residents from dust and contaminants, that are fine in the house but causes problems when torn down,” said Mayor Pro Tem Josh Bare, who presented the moratorium to council.

Norcross, located near I-85 and I-285, has nearly doubled in population over the last decade. It’s important to update demolition regulations, Bare said, as the Gwinnett city continues to grow.

Officials will likely shape regulations to maintain the historic character of older homes in Norcross, Bare said. New development could include elements to mirror the look and feel of any torn-down historic property, he said.

“There’s concern that there might be some character loss in the city if historic buildings keep coming down,” said City Attorney Pat O’Brien. “Sometimes they come down because of what the owner doesn’t do or they come down because they’re a hazard. (Council) wants an opportunity to consider... how they can assist owners in preserving them.”

City-initiated, court-ordered demolitions are exempt from the moratorium. Staff will look at ways other cities have drafted regulations, Bare said, and deliver ideas for officials to discuss at work sessions during the next two months.

“We want to make sure that we smartly adapt to the demands of development but with respect of personal property rights,” Bare said. “We cherish the historical element of the city and need to figure out sustainable ways to continue that.”

