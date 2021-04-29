Nonprofit to host outdoor event to raise money for the elderly

A Duluth-based nonprofit is asking people to get outdoors with family and friends to raise money for older adults.
Peachtree Christian Health, a full-service adult day care facility, will host its Go the Extra Mile fundraiser the morning of May 22 at Harbins Park in Dacula.
Registration for the event is $20 per person and free for children age 5 and under. The proceeds will go toward a scholarship fund to benefit PCH’s programs for seniors.
Those interested in participating will walk or bike the paved trails in the park. People can also bring their horses to trot down equestrian trails.
Registration and a caregiver resource fair starts at 8:30 a.m. The outdoor event begins at 9:30 a.m. Anyone interested in participating can register online on PCH’s website.