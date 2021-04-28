No Spring Break surge in COVID-19 cases in Cobb, Douglas counties

Memark said 21% of Cobb County citizens and 14% of Douglas County citizens are fully vaccinated.

“We need to get these numbers up higher to return back to some normalcy,” she said.

Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, will be open Saturday as a mass vaccination site, with 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available. Northside Hospital and the Braves are hosting. Appointments can be made at https://www.mlb.com/braves/community/vaccination.

“I know that this has been a very long pandemic,” Memark said. “My family and I feel the strain just as you all do. We are heading in the right direction to beat this and get back to the things we love — gathering with friends and family, traveling, concerts, etc. Let’s all work together to get over the finish line.”