New mural on Atlanta Beltline celebrates Andrew Young

Young added that “it is located in an underpass near 725 Rice Street NW and is a wonderful piece of public art that I treasure and hope will inspire young people who pass it in the future to wonder who the heck that guy was and look him up on the internet sometime. Atlanta is the most wonderful city in the world.”

Young’s likeness is now in a large mural featuring the Earth Day messaging of “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle,” in high traffic areas on the Beltline near 758-750 Rice Street. According to Fulton County, the mural features Young because he “has been a long-term advocate for sustainability and environmental justice.”

Explore 90 years of wisdom from Andrew Young

The Fulton County Youth Commission collaborated with Fulton County Arts & Culture, the B-Aware Foundation (BAF), B.A.M Creative, Sam Flax, Global Paint, and the Atlanta Beltline to commission the mural.

Michael Render, an activist and rapper known as Killer Mike, also attended the event. Three years ago, Render and Young co-founded Greenwood, the Atlanta-based digital banking service for the Black and Latino community.

Young is a recipient of numerous awards and honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom. There are also two statutes in his likeness, and a street named after him — Andrew Young International Blvd NW.

The Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA is also named in his honor, as well as the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University, and the Andrew Young Center for Global Leadership.