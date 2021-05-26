New Gwinnett Recorder’s Court judge is first Asian American woman in role

Park, who lives in Suwanee and practices law in Norcross, will be sworn in Friday. She fills the unexpired term of Judge Michael Greene, who retired April 30. The term ends Dec. 31, 2023.

Park, who was born in South Korea, became a U.S. citizen when she was 19. She worked in the county solicitor’s office for more than 10 years, and has served as solicitor for Suwanee Municipal Court.