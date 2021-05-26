New Gwinnett Recorder’s Court judge is first Asian American woman in role

Mihae Park, a Gwinnett County attorney, will become the first Asian American woman to serve as a Recorder’s Court judge in the county.
Park, who lives in Suwanee and practices law in Norcross, will be sworn in Friday. She fills the unexpired term of Judge Michael Greene, who retired April 30. The term ends Dec. 31, 2023.
Park, who was born in South Korea, became a U.S. citizen when she was 19. She worked in the county solicitor’s office for more than 10 years, and has served as solicitor for Suwanee Municipal Court.
In recent years, she was a criminal defense attorney for Taylor Lee and Associates focused on drunken driving cases.
The current solicitor, Brian Whiteside, last week sued the two other Recorder’s Court judges to force them to move DUI cases out of Recorder’s Court and into State Court. In addition to DUI cases, Recorder’s Court handles traffic citations and code violations.
Park, who is a liaison between the Korean community and the Gwinnett judicial system, is the second Korean Recorder’s Court judge. Ramón Alvarado, who was of Korean and Puerto Rican descent, was sworn in in 2019. He died last summer.
Park was appointed by Gwinnett State Court judges to the job.