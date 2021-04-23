New Gwinnett elections board member resigns

“Representation is important,” Marquez said, adding that he thinks more Latinos should be running for office in the county.

At a Wednesday meeting, the Republican and Democratic board members weren’t sure if they could agree on a replacement — though they discussed appointing Anthony Rodriguez, co-founder of the Aurora Theater.

Stephen Day, a Democratic appointee, said Rodriguez’s politics were similar to Marquez’s and he was “well-known and well thought-of.”

“He’s a good middle of the road fifth member,” Day said. “I think he would be a tremendous plus for the board.”

Alice O’Lenick, the chair of the elections board and a Republican appointee, said she would put Rodriguez’s name to the Republican party’s executive committee to see if they would support him.

If the four members can’t agree, the appointment would go to a county judge. Marquez was appointed by a judge after the party appointees failed to reach an agreement earlier.