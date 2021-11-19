New Forest Park road leads to job gains at Kroger fulfillment center

The Clayton County city on Thursday cut the ribbon on Rateree Road, a new street leading to the fulfillment’s home at Gillem Logistics Center. Kroger says because of the road, hundreds of the company’s home-delivery vans will have better access to Forest Parkway, I-75 and I-285 and be able to provide delivery service to customers who live within 90 minutes of the facility.

“Kroger is committed to increasing market share in the e-commerce space through our home delivery modality,” David Matthews, general manager of the fulfillment, said. “We are thankful for the improvements the city is making, which allows us to drive last mile efficiency to better serve our customers.”