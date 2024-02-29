New deadline comes and goes for Fulton County hack

A renewed deadline for the threatened release of stolen Fulton County documents, potentially containing residents’ personal data, came and went Thursday morning without incident.

The international ransomware group LockBit set a countdown timer on the dark web for the release of stolen data if an unspecified ransom wasn’t paid. On Wednesday the countdown timer stopped, and the posted threat to Fulton County disappeared from LockBit’s new site on the darkweb that lists hacking targets.

It wasn’t immediately clear what happened. Did Was the threat an empty one? Did law enforcement shut down the site, as the county said happened with the previous deadline earlier this month? Did the county, or its insurer, pay the ransom? Would documents still be released?