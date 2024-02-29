New deadline comes and goes for Fulton County hack

A renewed deadline for the threatened release of stolen Fulton County documents, potentially containing residents’ personal data, came and went Thursday morning without incident.
The international ransomware group LockBit set a countdown timer on the dark web for the release of stolen data if an unspecified ransom wasn’t paid. On Wednesday the countdown timer stopped, and the posted threat to Fulton County disappeared from LockBit’s new site on the darkweb that lists hacking targets.
It wasn’t immediately clear what happened. Did Was the threat an empty one? Did law enforcement shut down the site, as the county said happened with the previous deadline earlier this month? Did the county, or its insurer, pay the ransom? Would documents still be released?
A request to the county for comment Thursday morning was not immediately fulfilled.
Hackers attacked Fulton County over the weekend of Jan. 27-28, taking down many county systems, locking up computer files, and apparently stealing a trove of internal documents. The attack crippled many systems, including phones and online services. Most phones are working again, and most online services have been restored; but for days offices worked on paper and some bills could only be paid in person or by mail.
County officials eventually confirmed it was a ransomware attack, but neither they nor LockBit specified the ransom demand.
An international law enforcement effort shut down the group’s dark web site Feb. 19 — including the countdown clocks for Fulton County and other hacking victims. But on Saturday, the group set a new countdown timer for release of Fulton County documents: Friday at 11:27 p.m.
Then the deadline moved up to 8:49 a.m. on Thursday.
Fulton County released a statement Monday afternoon acknowledging the renewed threat, and suggesting again that the county would not pay the unspecified ransom.
“Our focus remains on safely restoring services for our citizens and we continue to work in close coordination with law enforcement,” it says.
AJC staff writers Charles Minshew and Rahul Deshpande contributed to this report.
