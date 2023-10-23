Natalie Mendenhall joins The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as senior producer

Journalism veteran will help grow media company’s politics coverage

Credit: Natalie Mendenhall

Credit: Natalie Mendenhall

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that Natalie Mendenhall will be joining the newsroom as a senior producer with a focus on politics coverage.

“This is an important moment in our democracy and I’m glad to have a front seat reporting on history,” said Mendenhall, who previously wroked as the senior producer for the show Political Rewind for Georgia Public Broadcasting. She also was a producer for Georgia in Play.

Mendenhall graduated from Wellesley College and the Chicago native has produced important television stories ranging from the recovery after Hurricane Irma to the Milwaukee Bucks winning an NBA championship.

“Natalie played a pivotal role in producing thoughtful and engaging radio programming with [AJC Lead Reporter] Bill Nigut for years,” said Rodney Gibbs, the AJC’s senior director of strategy and innovation. “We’re thrilled for her to bring her experience to Politically Georgia as we expand it into a daily radio show.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.

Our journalists seek to uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, the AJC informs and empowers its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.

The newspaper traces its roots to 1868, the founding date of The Atlanta Constitution. The Atlanta Journal debuted in 1883. The papers have been under common ownership since 1950 and fully merged in 2001. The newspaper is owned by Cox Enterprises, a family-owned company that has been in Atlanta since 1939. While the newspaper is owned by a private company, its news decisions are made by the journalists in the AJC’s newsroom.

About the Author

Follow Todd Duncan on facebookFollow Todd Duncan on twitter

Todd C. Duncan is the Senior Editor for Recruitment & Staff Development for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Why a GOP bid to sanction Fani Willis could be ‘DOA’2h ago

Credit: Thomaston Police Department

Boyfriend arrested in Atlanta after woman’s body found in suitcase, cops say
13h ago

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: Cobb schools attack of ‘leftist’ critics enrage local Democrats
19m ago

Credit: AP

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
LIVE UPDATES: Gaza's health ministry appeals for blood donations as shortages worsen
25m ago

Credit: AP

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
LIVE UPDATES: Gaza's health ministry appeals for blood donations as shortages worsen
25m ago

Immigrant detainees’ forced labor case ends in settlement
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia officials confront a lack of beds for mental health patients
2h ago
Locked up but not stopped: Georgia prisoners run drug-trafficking networks
17h ago
Atlanta training center construction on track, Mayor Dickens says
Featured

Credit: Ric Watkins

50 for 50: AJC’s list of the top Atlanta hip-hop musicians
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top