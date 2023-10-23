Natalie Mendenhall joins The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as senior producer

“This is an important moment in our democracy and I’m glad to have a front seat reporting on history,” said Mendenhall, who previously wroked as the senior producer for the show Political Rewind for Georgia Public Broadcasting. She also was a producer for Georgia in Play.

Mendenhall graduated from Wellesley College and the Chicago native has produced important television stories ranging from the recovery after Hurricane Irma to the Milwaukee Bucks winning an NBA championship.

“Natalie played a pivotal role in producing thoughtful and engaging radio programming with [AJC Lead Reporter] Bill Nigut for years,” said Rodney Gibbs, the AJC’s senior director of strategy and innovation. “We’re thrilled for her to bring her experience to Politically Georgia as we expand it into a daily radio show.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.

Our journalists seek to uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, the AJC informs and empowers its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.

The newspaper traces its roots to 1868, the founding date of The Atlanta Constitution. The Atlanta Journal debuted in 1883. The papers have been under common ownership since 1950 and fully merged in 2001. The newspaper is owned by Cox Enterprises, a family-owned company that has been in Atlanta since 1939. While the newspaper is owned by a private company, its news decisions are made by the journalists in the AJC’s newsroom.