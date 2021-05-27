Mystery donor giving $1 million per year in college scholarships to Roswell high school’s Black football players

An anonymous donor plans to give up to $1 million per year in scholarship funds to Black football players at a Roswell high school.
Someone close to the Centennial High School football program is encouraging players to earn an A average each semester to potentially receive as much as $200,000 towards college, Athletic Director Jeff Burch told Channel 2 Action News.
Burch said the donor and family members were inspired to create the Centennial High School African American Football Scholar Athlete Scholarship when they saw a Twitter photo of the school’s scholar athletes. Only a small number of Black players from the football team were in the image.
In the scholarship fund, an A average would make a player eligible to accrue up to $25,000 each semester. An incoming freshman could receive a total of $200,000 for college.
Burch told Channel 2 Action News the donor wants to help the students to be debt free following their college graduation.
Centennial football player and senior Evan Walker will have at least a semester of college paid for. He told Channel 2 the scholarship funds bring financial relief to his family and the donor has inspired him to give back too.
“I would honestly say thank you for inspiring me to do what you do because that is my goal in life, to give back to millions of kids every year,” Walker said.