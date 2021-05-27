Mystery donor giving $1 million per year in college scholarships to Roswell high school’s Black football players

Someone close to the Centennial High School football program is encouraging players to earn an A average each semester to potentially receive as much as $200,000 towards college, Athletic Director Jeff Burch told Channel 2 Action News.

Burch said the donor and family members were inspired to create the Centennial High School African American Football Scholar Athlete Scholarship when they saw a Twitter photo of the school’s scholar athletes. Only a small number of Black players from the football team were in the image.