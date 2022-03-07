More impact from Russia invasion as metro Atlanta gas hits $4 a gallon

A year ago, metro Atlanta drives were paying an average of $2.57 a gallon.

Mid-day Monday, the national average was $4.10 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. The state with the lowest average price was Arkansas at $3.64 a gallon. At the other end of the spectrum was perennial front-runner California, which averaged $5.32 a gallon.

While refinery production and demand for gas are part of the equation, the biggest factor is the price of oil. Oil production cannot be ramped up quickly, and Russia accounts for 11% of the world’s crude. Fears of a shortage have been pushing prices higher since the crisis began.

After the invasion, the sanctions imposed to punish Russia were crafted to leave its energy sector virtually untouched. But U.S. opinion against the invasion has spurred talk in Washington about extending sanctions to oil.

Cutting off those shipments would hurt Russia badly, but would also mean much higher global prices. The price of crude oil rocketed to a 13-year high between Sunday and Monday.

While prices dropped during Monday trading, they remained well above $100 a barrel.

U.S. oil production peaked in late 2019 at about 13 million barrels a day, about two-thirds of what the nation uses. The largest sources of imported crude are Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. Russian oil represents about 7% of the United States’ imported oil.

Metro Atlanta gas price average, one gallon

Monday: $4.03

Week ago: $3.49

Month ago: $3.26

Year ago: $2.57

_________________

Gasoline and the wallet, one month

Average distance driven by consumers: 1,125 miles

Average vehicle efficiency: 25 miles per gallon

Average gas used: 45 gallons

Average cost at $4 a gallon: $180

Average cost at $3 a gallon: $135

Average cost at $2.57 a gallon: $115.65

Sources: GasBuddy, U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration, Energy Information Administration