Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia,

Local health departments in Fulton and Gwinnett counties have been holding vaccine clinics on weekends. Appointments for the vaccines filled up within hours. There are two more vaccine events scheduled in Fulton and Gwinnett counties but those slots are already full, according to the health departments.

DPH spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said local health departments are planning to start offering monkeypox vaccines on a regular basis which could begin as early as this coming week. Local health departments will also be able to test for monkeypox.

Nydam said for now the vaccine will start being available at health departments only in metro Atlanta where the cases are concentrated. There is no residency requirement. DPH is still working on the logistics for vaccine distribution including when and which days of the week the vaccines will be available at the local health departments.

The monkeypox vaccine can help prevent illness, and also reduce the severity of the disease for those already infected.

Georgia’s first-ever case was announced in early June. While several of the cases here are associated with either international travel or traveling to a recent conference in Chicago, more recent cases were not associated with travel, according to DPH.

Endemic in parts of Africa, the virus doesn’t usually spread easily among people. While most cases so far are among men who have sex with men, health officials emphasize that anyone can contract the virus through close personal contact.

U.S. health officials recently expanded the pool of people who are advised to get vaccinated to include those who may realize on their own that they could have been infected. That can include men who have sex with men who have recently had multiple sex partners in a venue where there was known to be monkeypox or in an area where monkeypox is spreading.

Monkeypox causes flu-like symptoms such as fever and chills, and a rash that can take weeks to clear.

Monkeypox by the numbers in Georgia

211 – confirmed monkeypox cases in Georgia, up from 93 a week ago.

6,000 – about the number of monkeypox vaccine doses Georgia has received, enough for 3,000 people to receive the two-dose series. Allocations of the monkeypox vaccine from the federal government will increase as production of the vaccine ramps up.

5 – The five metro counties — Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, and Clayton — The state agency said they are prioritizing vaccine distribution. There is no residency requirement.