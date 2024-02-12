MONDAY’S WEATHER | Widespread, heavy rain prompting flash flood warnings

Some roads and highways already have standing water, so use extra caution on your morning commute. It would be a good idea to delay your drive to work or work from home if you’re able.

Steady rain will keep falling throughout the morning. By noon, rain clouds should start to break up. But with a cold front approaching, some scattered strong or severe storms are possible along and south of I-20 in the early afternoon. The south side of the metro will be under a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather, Monahan said. Areas on the north side will be under a Level 1 of 5 risk.

The main threat on the southside will be damaging wind gusts up to 35 mph or stronger in some areas, along with hail and an isolated spin-up tornado. And with already water-logged soil, it is very likely that some trees could come down.

“(Wind gusts) bring down trees, and they bring out some power lines, too,” Monahan said. “So the possibility of some power outages as we head through today.”

Storms and any leftover showers should clear out by about 8 p.m., setting us up for a cool, dry start to Tuesday.

Rain stays out of the forecast at least through the end of this week.

As for temperatures, Monday is staying mild in the low 60s for highs. We’ll cool down a bit on Tuesday, with lows dipping back into the 30s and highs topping out in the low 50s. By Wednesday, highs will be back in the 60-degree range and lows should stay in the upper 30s and 40s at least through the end of the week.

Credit: WSBTV Videos