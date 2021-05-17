ajc logo
Monday is last day to register to vote in Henry special election

Greg Cannon will face two Democratic challengers June 15 to keep his seat as Henry County's District 3 commissioner.
Greg Cannon will face two Democratic challengers June 15 to keep his seat as Henry County's District 3 commissioner.

By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Today is the last day to register to vote in Henry County’s upcoming June 15th special election for District 3 commissioner.

The election, which will decide who replaces late Commissioner Gary Barham, is open to District 3 residents only. The county set May 17 as the last day to register to vote in the election.

Incumbent Republican candidate Charles “Greg” Cannon, who was appointed to the seat temporarily after being nominated by the Henry County Republican Party, will face Democratic challengers Briana Clay and Sarita Dyer for the position.

