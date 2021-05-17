Monday is last day to register to vote in Henry special election

Today is the last day to register to vote in Henry County’s upcoming June 15th special election for District 3 commissioner.
The election, which will decide who replaces late Commissioner Gary Barham, is open to District 3 residents only. The county set May 17 as the last day to register to vote in the election.
Incumbent Republican candidate Charles “Greg” Cannon, who was appointed to the seat temporarily after being nominated by the Henry County Republican Party, will face Democratic challengers Briana Clay and Sarita Dyer for the position.