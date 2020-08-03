Milton to hold public hearing on property taxes

Milton city leaders are expected to approve tax rates for the 2021 fiscal year at a meeting Aug. 10 where the public will be allowed to make comments.
The property tax rate is expected to be unchanged. A property owner with a $400,000 home and a basic homestead exemption of $15,000 would pay $686 in taxes, seeing no increase from last year, Finance Director Bernadette Harvill said.
In addition to a presentation on property taxes, Harvill will also present Milton’s proposed 2021 budget.
Milton sends out property tax bills around Oct. 1. Property taxes help fund the police and fire departments, community development positions, roadwork, park upgrades and more.
The City Council meeting and public hearing on property taxes will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 10 at City Hall. Interested residents can also watch the meeting live on the city’s Facebook page.