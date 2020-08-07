Milton seeks residents’ help in imagining city’s future

Milton seeks residents’ point of view for its 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The north Fulton city hired TSW consulting firm to direct its Comprehensive Plan process and will hold a meeting with members of an advisory committee Wednesday.
The advisory committee includes members of the Planning Commission, the Design Review Board, the Board of Zoning Appeals and others. A city statement said officials want to engage the community and is encouraging the public to attend the 6 p.m. meeting via teleconference.
The 2040 Comprehensive Plan document is intended to further define Milton’s character, the statement said, and present a blueprint for the city’s housing, transportation and environment 20 years from now. Milton’s downtown area and commercial corridor were in the 2030 Comprehensive Plan.
“Milton is a great community, and we want preserve and enhance its special character,” Community Development Director Parag Agrawal said. “The Comprehensive Plan will consider what sets us apart from other cities in our region and beyond. And it’s very important that we engage community members in this process.”
More information is on the Milton website.