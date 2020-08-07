Milton seeks residents’ help in imagining city’s future

The advisory committee includes members of the Planning Commission, the Design Review Board, the Board of Zoning Appeals and others. A city statement said officials want to engage the community and is encouraging the public to attend the 6 p.m. meeting via teleconference.

The 2040 Comprehensive Plan document is intended to further define Milton’s character, the statement said, and present a blueprint for the city’s housing, transportation and environment 20 years from now. Milton’s downtown area and commercial corridor were in the 2030 Comprehensive Plan.