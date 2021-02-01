Milton honors late NFL player known as ‘Bus Driver’ for Hall of Famer

A former NFL player who died of COVID-19 complications in January will be honored by the city of Milton for his humanitarian work mentoring and inspiring youth in the community.
Milton City Council will recognize the late Tim Lester with a proclamation during a Monday meeting.
Lester died Jan. 11 at the age of 52. The married father of three was a coach at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell and formerly Milton High School. In the NFL, played fullback for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1996-1998 and was known as “The Bus Driver” for Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis.
A Go Fund Me page started by Bettis for Lester’s family received more than $77,000 in pledges.
Milton’s proclamation honors Lester for mentoring youth through the founding of the Pigskin Academy where he tutored and prepared at-risk athletes for success.
Lester also made his nonprofit Milton Steelers Youth Football Program affordable for children from financially-challenged families and focused on developing self-confidence and a mindset of giving back to the community.
The Milton City Council meeting starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed virtually through the city’s website.