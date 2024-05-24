Milton firm expects local development growth due to business tax change

“This is a huge win for Georgia and north Fulton,” Palazzo said of the tax change. “It makes us much more competitive.

“This (bill) helps overall growth of the entire state.”

Some businesses such as law firms, medical practitioners and accountants are already exempt from paying the tax and instead pay an annual fee that is a fraction of what the occupational tax would be.

Palazzo said he began asking lawmakers, such as Rep. Brad Thomas, for help in adding registered investment advisor firms to that list last year.

Berkeley manages over $1 billion in assets, according to Palazzo, and has paid approximately $15,000 in occupational taxes annually. The firm will now pay an annual fee of $400 for each of the firm’s three revenue producing employees, he said.

Palazzo said he believes eliminating the tax burden will make Milton and Alpharetta — which combined have more than 200 registered investment advisory firms — a draw for similar businesses.