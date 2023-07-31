BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downtown Connector partially shut down after pedestrian fatality

Mike Jordan named senior editor for AJC’s Black culture franchise

Credit: Mike Jordan

Credit: Mike Jordan

Local News
By Staff – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago
X

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that local Atlanta journalist Mike Jordan has been hired as the new senior editor for the media company’s Black culture franchise.

Jordan will expand the two-year-old Unapologetically Atlanta newsletter into a new franchise that will be the essential voice for Black Atlanta and the South, going beyond traditional journalism to explore Black culture in podcasts, videos, events and a new digital home on ajc.com.

He will work with newsroom leaders to develop a vision, plan and team to grow this new franchise into a key audience driver for the AJC.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to join the AJC and begin this exciting new chapter celebrating Black culture in Atlanta, which as we know, drives not just American culture but global culture,” Jordan said. “I’m looking forward to working with respected colleagues at this great institution to share our stories of joy, resilience, triumph and community with the world, in brilliant and living color.”

Jordan is well-known in the Atlanta community and beyond for his roles that have continuously touched Atlanta Atlanta’s Black culture for many years. He’s served as a writer, editor and leader for varied publications.

He launched the Atlanta edition of Thrillist.com and grew the local subscriber base to an audience of more than 100,000. His articles have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, Rolling Stone and many other publications. He’s currently Southeast Editor of Resy, managing journalism and contributors for the food site in Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, Charleston and New Orleans.

In addition, he’s worked with Butter.ATL, covering Black culture, Hypepotamus, covering technology and innovation, and in radio for Cumulus and V-103. Jordan is a member of the Atlanta Press Club board of directors and a co-founder of Canopy Atlanta. He is also a James Beard Foundation Journalism Award nominee for his “Eby Marshall Slack, an original staffer at Atlanta’s iconic Paschal’s restaurant, on building community” article for Atlanta Magazine.

About the Author

Staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Young Thug’s lawyers want goat sacrifice excluded from evidence2h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

TRAFFIC ALERT: Downtown Connector partially shut down after pedestrian fatality
23m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton magistrate court goes virtual ahead of expected Trump indictment
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

First new Vogtle nuclear reactor enters operation, making history
55m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

First new Vogtle nuclear reactor enters operation, making history
55m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

City files appeal in federal court’s decision on referendum petition
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Shutdown of Yellow trucking hits 850 Teamsters drivers in metro Atlanta
12m ago
Atlanta housing group forms $5 million partnership with Truist Bank
1h ago
Inside City Hall: Do DeKalb residents support Atlanta’s planned training center?
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top