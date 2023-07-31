Mike Jordan named senior editor for AJC’s Black culture franchise

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that local Atlanta journalist Mike Jordan has been hired as the new senior editor for the media company’s Black culture franchise.

Jordan will expand the two-year-old Unapologetically Atlanta newsletter into a new franchise that will be the essential voice for Black Atlanta and the South, going beyond traditional journalism to explore Black culture in podcasts, videos, events and a new digital home on ajc.com.

He will work with newsroom leaders to develop a vision, plan and team to grow this new franchise into a key audience driver for the AJC.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to join the AJC and begin this exciting new chapter celebrating Black culture in Atlanta, which as we know, drives not just American culture but global culture,” Jordan said. “I’m looking forward to working with respected colleagues at this great institution to share our stories of joy, resilience, triumph and community with the world, in brilliant and living color.”

Jordan is well-known in the Atlanta community and beyond for his roles that have continuously touched Atlanta Atlanta’s Black culture for many years. He’s served as a writer, editor and leader for varied publications.

He launched the Atlanta edition of Thrillist.com and grew the local subscriber base to an audience of more than 100,000. His articles have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, Rolling Stone and many other publications. He’s currently Southeast Editor of Resy, managing journalism and contributors for the food site in Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, Charleston and New Orleans.

In addition, he’s worked with Butter.ATL, covering Black culture, Hypepotamus, covering technology and innovation, and in radio for Cumulus and V-103. Jordan is a member of the Atlanta Press Club board of directors and a co-founder of Canopy Atlanta. He is also a James Beard Foundation Journalism Award nominee for his “Eby Marshall Slack, an original staffer at Atlanta’s iconic Paschal’s restaurant, on building community” article for Atlanta Magazine.