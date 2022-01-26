Hamburger icon
Mike Boyce, former Cobb County chairman, dies

Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce and his wife Judy, at a 2020 farewell reception for him at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Mike Boyce, a former Marine who served a single term as Cobb County’s chairman, died Tuesday in South Bend, Indiana.

He was 72.

Boyce, a Republican, was elected to the Cobb Board of Commissioners in 2016, defeating former Chairman Tim Lee in what was widely viewed as a referendum against a deal to bring the Atlanta Braves to the northwest suburbs.

In an online post announcing Boyce’s death, his wife, Judy, said he died peacefully after suffering strokes at his home earlier this month.

“He was beloved by his family and friends,” she wrote. “He was a man of God who always put other people first.”

Born in California, Boyce served 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps before retiring in 2001 to become a government and military contractor. Last year, he returned to Notre Dame, where he went to college, to participate in the school’s Inspired Leadership Initiative program, Judy Boyce said.

“He had never been happier than he was in the past few months, participating in this program, bicycling to campus and interacting with and mentoring students,” she wrote. “He was having the time of his life.”

In a statement, Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, who defeated Boyce when he ran for re-election in 2020, said she was “devastated” by the news.

“He loved the county and our country and dedicated himself to making Cobb a better and more inclusive place for everyone,” Cupid said. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this very difficult time.”

Judy Boyce said memorial contributions can be made to the University of Notre Dame, directed to the Michael H. Boyce Memorial Fund. Gifts can be made online at https://giving.nd.edu/Boyce.

