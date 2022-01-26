Mike Boyce, former Cobb County chairman, dies

Born in California, Boyce served 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps before retiring in 2001 to become a government and military contractor. Last year, he returned to Notre Dame, where he went to college, to participate in the school’s Inspired Leadership Initiative program, Judy Boyce said.

“He had never been happier than he was in the past few months, participating in this program, bicycling to campus and interacting with and mentoring students,” she wrote. “He was having the time of his life.”

In a statement, Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, who defeated Boyce when he ran for re-election in 2020, said she was “devastated” by the news.

“He loved the county and our country and dedicated himself to making Cobb a better and more inclusive place for everyone,” Cupid said. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this very difficult time.”

Judy Boyce said memorial contributions can be made to the University of Notre Dame, directed to the Michael H. Boyce Memorial Fund. Gifts can be made online at https://giving.nd.edu/Boyce.