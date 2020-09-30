Metro Atlanta students can attend virtual college fair next week

Students from metro Atlanta can attend a free, online college access conference next week to learn more about their options after they graduate from high school.
The Metro Atlanta College Access Conference will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The event, which is hosted by the local nonprofit College AIM and the DeKalb Human Services Department’s Office of Youth Services, is intended to provide resources for students of color, low-income students and those who would be the first in their family to go to college.
The free conference includes workshops on college admissions practices and financial aid.
During a live, online college fair, students will be able to connect with representatives from more than 40 universities and colleges, including Princeton University, University of Georgia, American University, Emory University, George Washington University and other public and private colleges and technical schools.
Students and parents can register for the event and view the conference schedule at collegeaim.org.