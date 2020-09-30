Metro Atlanta students can attend virtual college fair next week

The Metro Atlanta College Access Conference will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The event, which is hosted by the local nonprofit College AIM and the DeKalb Human Services Department’s Office of Youth Services, is intended to provide resources for students of color, low-income students and those who would be the first in their family to go to college.

The free conference includes workshops on college admissions practices and financial aid.