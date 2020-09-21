MARTA to update Clayton County on transportation plans

The meetings are scheduled for 6:30 p.m on Wednesday and noon Saturday. The one-hour meetings will include information about capital projects, system-wide enhancements and future planning activity in the south metro Atlanta county.

“From the new multipurpose bus operations and maintenance facility to the recently opened transit hub at the Justice Center, Clayton County has a number of exciting projects that underscore MARTA’s commitment to the community and our customers,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker said in a release. “We continue to advance projects focused on enhancing the customer experience and improving regional connectivity.”