Atlanta-based Macquarium sells itself to California tech firm

Macquarium was among the slew of companies that emerged during the 1990s in the early days of the tech boom that produced WebMD, Mindspring Enterprises, iXL and Hayes Microcomputer. It is one of the few that survived the burst of the tech bubble in the early part of this century.

The company bills itself as “a customer experience agency.” The company offers web site design and e-commerce services to a range of clients, which have included Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, Southern Company, Norfolk Southern, Home Depot, Equifax and UPS.

“Joining forces with an industry powerhouse like Synoptek increases the scale and scope of our capabilities,” said Marc Adler, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, in a statement.