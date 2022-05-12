Atlanta-based Macquarium sells itself to California tech firm

Macquarium, an early leader during Atlanta’s 1990s tech wave, has been purchased by a California company.
The 30-year-old company, with headquarters on Peachtree Road in the southern end of Buckhead, has been acquired by Synoptek, a business and technology consulting firm, according to a joint statement by the two companies.
The companies declined to provide any financial information about the acquisition.
The companies also declined to say how many employees Macquarium has in Atlanta.
“We are going to leave that part out,” said Tina Burns, spokeswoman for Macquarium. “The important thing is that everyone is staying.” The company will retain the name Macquarium, at least for now.
Macquarium was among the slew of companies that emerged during the 1990s in the early days of the tech boom that produced WebMD, Mindspring Enterprises, iXL and Hayes Microcomputer. It is one of the few that survived the burst of the tech bubble in the early part of this century.
The company bills itself as “a customer experience agency.” The company offers web site design and e-commerce services to a range of clients, which have included Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, Southern Company, Norfolk Southern, Home Depot, Equifax and UPS.
“Joining forces with an industry powerhouse like Synoptek increases the scale and scope of our capabilities,” said Marc Adler, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, in a statement.
