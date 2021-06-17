Lilburn mayor seeks questions for in-person town hall

The town hall will take place 7-8 p.m. on June 21 at The Preston room in Lilburn City Hall. Dunn asks residents to submit questions for the event by sending an email to mayortownhall@cityoflilburn.com.

Dunn will respond to questions and chat with residents about ongoing and future projects in the Gwinnett city. A former member of Lilburn City Council, Dunn took over as mayor in March 2020.