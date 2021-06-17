ajc logo
Lilburn mayor seeks questions for in-person town hall

Lilburn Mayor Tim Dunn will hold an in-person town hall event on June 21. (Courtesy City of Lilburn)
Gwinnett County | 26 minutes ago
By Tyler Wilkins, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Lilburn Mayor Tim Dunn will hold his first in-person town hall event since the pandemic started.

The town hall will take place 7-8 p.m. on June 21 at The Preston room in Lilburn City Hall. Dunn asks residents to submit questions for the event by sending an email to mayortownhall@cityoflilburn.com.

Dunn will respond to questions and chat with residents about ongoing and future projects in the Gwinnett city. A former member of Lilburn City Council, Dunn took over as mayor in March 2020.

The mayor typically holds a town hall on the third Monday every other month to chat about everything from construction to public safety and traffic. Since the start of the pandemic until now, all of Dunn’s town hall events have been held virtually and uploaded to the city’s website.

