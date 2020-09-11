LifeLine Animal Project can now use facial recognition to find lost pets

Facial recognition technology is already commonplace for humans, but LifeLine Animal Project is the first in the Atlanta area to use it to reunite pet owners with their furry loved ones.
LifeLine, which operates animal shelters in DeKalb and Fulton counties, is partnering with Finding Rover, a company that uses pet photos to locate lost animals. The nonprofit implemented the technology in early September, according to a news release.
Staff members at LifeLine’s three shelters will upload pictures of every dog and cat in their care to FindingRover.com. All a distraught pet owner needs to do is upload a picture of their missing pet to the website, which will then try to find a match.
For free, the pictures will be matched against all animals at LifeLine’s shelters and all other shelters within a 200-mile radius. LifeLine has two shelters in Atlanta and one shelter in Chamblee.
If there’s a match, the owner is notified.
The nonprofit said many of the animals that enter its shelters once had homes, since many know commands and are housebroken. The shelters also check for microchips.
Finding Rover works with more than 600 shelters in the United States and has reunited about 18,000 pets with their families, the release said.
In addition to the Finding Rover website, the company has an app available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Credit: Finding Rover app