LifeLine Animal Project can now use facial recognition to find lost pets

LifeLine, which operates animal shelters in DeKalb and Fulton counties, is partnering with Finding Rover, a company that uses pet photos to locate lost animals. The nonprofit implemented the technology in early September, according to a news release.

Staff members at LifeLine’s three shelters will upload pictures of every dog and cat in their care to FindingRover.com. All a distraught pet owner needs to do is upload a picture of their missing pet to the website, which will then try to find a match.